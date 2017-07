– Here are the highlights from this week’s Smackdown. They include Lilian Garcia singing the Star-Spangled Banner, AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable, John Cena’s return getting interrupted by Rusev, Naomi vs. Lana, Daniel Bryan suspending James Ellsworth, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin’s altercation, Randy Orton vs Aiden English and Chad Gable reflecting on his loss to AJ Styles: