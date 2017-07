– Here are the highlights and Fallout videos from tonight’s Smackdown. They include Randy Orton climbing the Punjabi Prison, Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable being interviewed by Renee Young about Jason Jordan being revealed as Kurt Angle’s son and moving to Raw, Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis, Rusev attacking John Cena and the Usos reacting to Jimmy’s victory: