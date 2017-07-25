– Here are the highlights and Fallout from this week’s Smackdown. They include Chris Jericho returning to demand his rematch for the US Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin, Natalya confronting Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina & Lana, the announcement that John Cena will face Nakamura next week, Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger vs. Mike Kanellis & Aiden English, Nakamura reacting to his match with Cena next week, The Usos crashing The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Title Celebration, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho and Styles reacting to his win: