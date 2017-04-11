– Here are highlights from tonight’s episode of Smackdown. They include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ arrival, Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan, Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal and The Usos vs. American Alpha, as well as clips from Shane McMahon’s announcement on the state of the Women’s Division and Shinsuke Nakamura introducing himself to Dolph Ziggler: