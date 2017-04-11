wrestling / News

Smackdown Highlights: Zayn & Owens Arrive, Charlotte Joins SD, Orton vs. Rowan, More

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are highlights from tonight’s episode of Smackdown. They include Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ arrival, Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan, Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal and The Usos vs. American Alpha, as well as clips from Shane McMahon’s announcement on the state of the Women’s Division and Shinsuke Nakamura introducing himself to Dolph Ziggler:

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading