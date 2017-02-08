– Much like Raw did this week, Smackdown saw a ratings drop after last week’s Royal Rumble bounce. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.91 18 – 49 demographic rating and 2.627 million viewers, down 11% and 7% from last week’s 1.02 demo rating and 2.817 million viewers. Smackdown did retain a little bit of that bounce though, as both numbers were still improvements from the 0.86 and 2.556 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown topped the night among cable originals, beating out Curse of Oak Island on History (0.85 demo rating, 3.242 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily.