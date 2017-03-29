– The final Smackdown before WrestleMania gained some overall viewers but lost points in the ratings. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.86 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.698 million viewers. Those numbers are down 1% and up 1% respectively from last week’s 0.87 demo rating and 2.647 million viewers. The overall viewership was the best since the March 7th episode had 2.738 million, while the demo rating was the lowest since an 0.86 on February 28th.

Smackdown topped the cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the show that aired exactly after it in Chrisley Knows Best for the top spot.