– Much like Raw, Smackdown saw a big ratings bump following WrestleMania. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.98 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.885 million viewers, up 14% and 7% from last week’s 0.86 demo rating and 2.698 million viewers. The demo rating is the best for the show since the January 31st episode spiked to a 1.02 following the Royal Rumble, while the viewership was the highest for the show since the Live Draft episode that served as the show’s heavily-promoted debut on USA Network.

It is worth noting that the show’s bump was not as strong as that of Raw’s, which was up 21% and 14% respectively in the demo rating and viewership this week. However, the post-WM Smackdown has traditionally seen lighter increases as there is an extra day or more for the post-WrestleMania buzz to die down. Last year, for example, Smackdown was only up 3% and 5% after WrestleMania compared to a 15%/8% bump by Raw and the post-WrestleMania 31 episode of Smackdown in April of 2015 was actually down 7% in the demo and up 9% in viewers, compared to a 27% and 28% increase for Raw. In short, WWE has to be happy with this number.

Smackdown topped cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.