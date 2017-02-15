– Smackdown had a minor drop in the ratings this week, while the viewership was mostly stable. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.87 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.626 million viewers. That’s down 4% and essentially even with last week’s 0.91 demo rating and 2.627 million viewers. The rating was the lowest since a 0.86 on January 24th; that same episode had 2.556 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #2 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind The Curse of Oak Island on History (0.89 demo rating, 3.2 million viewers).