– It appears that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match may be back on the WrestleMania 33 main card. WWE.com, which previously was explictly listed as a Kickoff Show match, is no longer listed as such. As of now, only the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Cruiserweight Championship Match are listed for the pre-show.

After the Women’s Championship Match was announced as a Kickoff Show match there was vocal criticism online, which may have conceivably prompted the change. As of now, WWE has not confirmed that the match will be on the main card.