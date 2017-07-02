– Smith Hart has passed away. a Facebook post on Hart’s page announced that the eldest son of Stu and Helen Hart died on Sunday after a battle with prostate cancer. He was sixty-eight.

Hart may never have attained the mainstream fame that his brothers Bret and Owen did, but he had a lengthy career that began in 1973 for his dad’s Stampede Wrestling promotion. Like many in Stampede, Smith would tour with other promotions around the world in places like Japan, the US, Germany and Puerto Rico. After Stampede was shut down in the mid-1980s, Hart continued to wrestle in Canada and while he never worked for WWE full-time, he made notable appearances for the company. Included among those were appearing during Bret and Owen’s feud in 1994 and Bret Hart’s return to WWE to face Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 26.

Smith made his last appearance in the ring in 2013 and opened a wrestling school as well, the Hart Brothers Wrestling School, which trained the likes of the Highlanders, Eric Young and Tye Dillinger.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Smith Hart.