In the past, betting odds for wrestling shows have been a good indicator of how the show itself would go. It’s possible that could be changing. Wrestling Betting (via Wrestlezone) reports that several of the match results went against the odds, including some with big favorites. The biggest underdog for the event was Sasha Banks, who had 8/1 (+800) odds against Nia Jax at 1/10 (-1000), and she ended up winning. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman lost even though his odds were at 1/16 (-1600) against Roman Reigns at 7/1 (+700). Meanwhile, Bayley successfully retained with 5/1 odds (+500) against Charlotte.

The rest of the results went as expected, with heavy favorites winning. The only result in the air was the reshow match, with Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa at 4/9 (-227.27) beating The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar at 15/8 (+188.00). Bookmakers usually get the results right but with this PPV, there was no major changes in the odds hours before the PPV when the smart money comes in.