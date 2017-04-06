According to Pwinsider.com, Sonjay Dutt is back full time with Impact Wrestling. He is working as a Producer and is part of Jeff Jarrett’s inner circle. Dutt had several tryouts with WWE as a Producer and Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center, and was offered a full time deal with WWE. Dutt decided to turn down the deal because would have required him to uproot his family and move them to Florida. Dutt didn’t want to move his daughters or have his wife quit her job. He also had a deal on the table from Ring of Honor to come in full time as a wrestler. Pwinsider.com adds that many Impact wrestlers are happy with the news, feeling Dutt will bring a modern viewpoint to creative plans.