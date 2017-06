– Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and WWE announced the launch of a new weekly show in Hindi, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown, beginning this Sunday, June 25 from 6.00PM to 8:00PM on Sony MAX, India’s number one movie channel…

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the launch of a new weekly show in Hindi, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® beginning this Sunday, June 25 from 6.00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sony MAX, India’s number one movie channel.

WWE Sunday Dhamaal will be presented by well-known television personalities Salil Acharya and Madonna Tixeira and include exclusive features giving Indian fans a unique, localized WWE experience beyond Raw and SmackDown each week.

Fans will be able to engage with WWE Sunday Dhamaal through social media in a segment called Debate of the Week. Viewers can share their opinions on Facebook and Twitter, and the best posts will be displayed on-air. The weekly show will also include trivia contests with chances to win WWE merchandise. WWE fans from the world of sports and Bollywood will also appear as special guests.

WWE Sunday Dhamaal replaces Raw Sunday Dhamaal and will air in Hindi on Sony MAX and in English on TEN 1 and TEN 1 HD on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

“WWE fuels the most dedicated audience around the world and has a huge fan following,” said Mr. Neeraj Vyas, Senior EVP & Head, MAX cluster of channels and Channel SAB, SPN. “With Sony MAX’s mass appeal and wide reach, and with action entertainment gaining immense popularity among the audience, we made the decision to telecast WWE Sunday Dhamaal on the channel. WWE has had a long-standing connection with India, and we are sure the show will enjoy a good following.”

“We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India to bring our passionate fans new and localized content featuring all their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Mr. Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President & General Manager, WWE India. “WWE Sunday Dhamaal gives our massive fan base in India a customized version of WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment from Raw and SmackDown every week.”