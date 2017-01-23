According to Pwinsider.com, Five Star Wrestling’s debut on Spike UK will take place this Saturday live from Dundee, Scotland. The two-hour special will air from 8-10 PM local time. Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, Jay Lethal, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, John Morrison, Carlito, Joe Coffey, Jay Lethal, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel, Nick Aldis (Magnus), Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, Kid Fite, Jack Jester and Jimmy Havoc are scheduled for the show, with Kurt Angle set to do commentary.