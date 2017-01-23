wrestling / News

Spike UK Airing Five Star Wrestling: Dominant Wrestling: Live from Dundee Saturday Night

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Drew Galloway Impact 31616

According to Pwinsider.com, Five Star Wrestling’s debut on Spike UK will take place this Saturday live from Dundee, Scotland. The two-hour special will air from 8-10 PM local time. Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, Jay Lethal, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, John Morrison, Carlito, Joe Coffey, Jay Lethal, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel, Nick Aldis (Magnus), Mark Haskins, Joe Hendry, Kid Fite, Jack Jester and Jimmy Havoc are scheduled for the show, with Kurt Angle set to do commentary.

