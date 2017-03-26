– While they haven’t appeared on WWE television in a while, Mikey and Kenny of the Spirit Squad were technically still on the Smackdown roster until today. The two, who returned in October for an angle with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, were officially taken off the Smackdown roster at WWE.com and moved to the Alumni section.

The two worked on the WWE roster through mid-November and have since returned to the independent scene.