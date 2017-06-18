– Daniel Bryan’s return this coming Tuesday at Smackdown will come with a big announcement. F4Wonline reports that Bryan’s return, which was previously announced to take place on Smackdown, will include a big announcement for SummerSlam.

According to the site, officials are doing their best to really make this year’s SummerSlam a big event. Roman Reigns is set to make a big announcement about his SummerSlam plans on Raw.

Smackdown takes place on Tuesday from Dayton, Ohio and airs live on USA Network.