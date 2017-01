– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo, who protrayed La Luchadora last week in distracting Becky Lynch during her match against Alexa Bliss, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown and will portray the character again.

The site notes that it is not yet known if Purrazzo will continue on as the character if/when they are unmasked, but that she has not signed a deal with WWE as of yet.