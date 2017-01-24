– WWE looks to be showing off a new Hall of Fame statue at WrestleMania AXXESS this year. Model Sean Perry took to Facebook to post pictures and a reveal that he’s the body double for a statue that will show off Ric Flair at the height of his career. You can check out the pic below.

The Flair statue follows similar statues in past years of Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior that were displayed at AXXESS.