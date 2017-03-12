– During last night’s ROH TV tapings, it was announced that the Young Bucks vs. Hardys match at ROH Supercard of Honor will be a Ladder Match. The bout, which takes place at the WrestleMania weekend show, was given the stipulation after the Bucks challenged the Hardys to make the match a Ladder match and the champions agreed.

Kenny Omega’s ROH debut was also teased when Adam Cole “fired” the Bucks from the Bullet Club, to which they replied that Cole isn’t the leader of the Bullet Club and Omega is. It’s possible that Omega’s debut could go down at Supercard of Honor as well, though that has not yet been confirmed.