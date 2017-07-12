wrestling / News
Spoiler on Debut at NXT Tapings
July 12, 2017
– Kyle O’Reilly made his debut at the WWE NXT taping on Wednesday night. The former ROH champion came out to the ring to face Aleister Black in a match taped for the August 2nd episode. O’Reilly has been rumored to be headed to WWE for a while.
You can see pics of O’Reilly making his debut below:
Scoop #32: Kyle O'Reilly has debuted for NXT pic.twitter.com/tLlsbaJ5A4
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 13, 2017
#NXTFSLive @KORcombat debuts in NXT @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/aQke0EX6m4
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 13, 2017