Spoiler on Debut at NXT Tapings

July 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kyle O’Reilly made his debut at the WWE NXT taping on Wednesday night. The former ROH champion came out to the ring to face Aleister Black in a match taped for the August 2nd episode. O’Reilly has been rumored to be headed to WWE for a while.

