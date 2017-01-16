– PWInsider via Wrestling Inc reports that Mickie James is expected to make her return to the WWE main roster at Smackdown. James, a former WWE Women’s Champion, is scheduled to be at the taping tomorrow.

James is said to have signed a new three-year deal with the company in December following her match with Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto. There’s no word on what she’ll be doing for her return, though the site reports speculation that she may end up being the person behind the “La Luchadora” gimmick.