– Here are the updated brackets for the Mae Young Classic following the tapings on Thursday night. You can see our full spoilers here. The second round and further rounds will be taped tomorrow.

Round 2

* Princesa Sugehit vs. Serena Deeb

* Shayna Baszler vs. Piper Niven

* Mia Yim vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Rhea Ripley vs. Abbey Laith

* Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai

* Candice LeRae vs. Rachel Evers

* Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans

* Nicole Savoy vs. Kairi Sane

Quarterfinals

* Winner of Sugehit/Deeb vs. Winner of Baszler/Niven

* Winner of Yim/Martinez vs. Winner of Ripley/Laith

* Winner of Storm/Kai vs. Winner of LeRae/Evers

* Winner of Belair/Evans vs. Winner of Savoy/Sane

Semifinals

* Sugehit or Deeb or Baszler or Niven vs. Yim or Martinez or Ripley or Laith

* Storm or Kai or LeRae or Evers vs. Belair or Evans or Savoy or Sane

Finals

* Sugehit or Deeb or Baszler or Niven or Yim or Martinez or Ripley or Laith

vs.

* Storm or Kai or LeRae or Evers or Belair or Evans or Savoy or Sane