– PWInsider reports that there are plans to have an Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass match on tonight’s episode of Raw. This would be a rematch from Great Balls of Fire. The match would join the following previously-announced matches:

* #1 Contenders Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* No DQ: Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

The site also reports that Wale is said to be backstage at Raw, and that the company has cut back on the production staff for TV recently such as stagehands and camera crew.