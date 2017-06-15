– According to PWInsider, Mike Bennett and Maria are expected to make their debuts for WWE at this weekend’s house shows. The two signed on back in April after leaving Impact Wrestling. It’s possible that the two could get involved somewhere at Money in the Bank; otherwise, they are expected to make their TV debuts on Smackdown next week.

This will be Bennett’s first run in WWE, while Maria is making her return after leaving in 2010. The two are expected to be put into a storyline upon their debut, though who they will feud with isn’t known.