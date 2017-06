– As noted in the spoilers from the NXT tapings on Friday, Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne earned spots in the Mae Young Classic tournament. BelAir defeated Aliyah and Borne beat Jayme Hachey to earn their spots.

The two are the latest to join the tournament, which will have the majority filmed on July 13th and 14th before holding the final five matches later. You can see the full spoilers at the link.