– Chris Hero made his return to WWE at the end of tonight’s NXT tapings as Kassius Ohno. Ohno showed up after Shinsuke Nakamura’s match in a suit and elbowed the NXT Title on Nakamura’s shoulder before leaving. Hero was previously reported at the end of December to be returning to WWE.

The return is set for the January 25th episode. You can see the full spoilers from the taping here. Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the return, as you can see below: