– A rumored match for Battleground has been confirmed. PWInsider has confirmed with several sources that the company will bring back the Punjabi Prison Match for a bout between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton at the July 23rd PPV, which takes place in Philadelphia.

The Punjabi Prison Match hasn’t been used by WWE since No Mercy 2007. It has only been utilized twice, the first time coming at Great American Bash 2006, when Undertaker defeated the Big Show (who replaced Khali after he was flagged with a Wellness Violation). The second match saw Batista defeat Great Khali.

WWE staff had removed the prison from their warehouse in order to clean and repair the cage several weeks ago. The unique structure features two cages made of bamboo, with a door on each side of the inner cage that can only be opened by a referee for sixty seconds. Once they are all utilized, the only way to escape is to climb out of the inner cage. Similarly, you can only escape the outer cage by climbing over.