As noted in the Impact tapings, Alberto El Patron just defeated Bobby Lashley to win the TNA World Championship in the main event of the taping’s first episode. El Patron beat Lashley after a couple of ref bumps and a belt shot.

The spoiler taping noted that Earl Hebner comes out to tell Bruce Pritchard, Pat Kenney, and someone else what happened. El Patron ultimately left with the championship.

Scoop #54: 2 ref bumps and probably a dusty finish, stay tuned — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #55: Hebner and Stiffler fighting over who the champion is, Earl out to settle this pic.twitter.com/FKKtYKR0Dg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017