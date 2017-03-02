wrestling / News

Spoiler & Pics From Title Change at Impact Tapings

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

As noted in the Impact tapings, Alberto El Patron just defeated Bobby Lashley to win the TNA World Championship in the main event of the taping’s first episode. El Patron beat Lashley after a couple of ref bumps and a belt shot.

The spoiler taping noted that Earl Hebner comes out to tell Bruce Pritchard, Pat Kenney, and someone else what happened. El Patron ultimately left with the championship.

