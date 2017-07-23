– A new report has a reported spoiler for the winner of the women’s Fatal Five-Way Match at WWE Battleground. The Dirty Sheets Podcast and Sportskeeda, who have accurately reported a number of wrestling spoilers as of late including Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship win and more, are reporting that Natalya will be the winner of the match.

Natalya is facing Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Lana and Tamina in the match, with a shot at Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam on the line.