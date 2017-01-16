– PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Beth Phoenix is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Phoenix has yet to be confirmed by an official announcement and joins Diamond Dallas Page and Rick Rude as names who are planned but not yet announced for the 2017 class. Kurt Angle is the only officially-announced name thus far.

Phoenix was a big part of the Divas division in the mid-to-late ’00s and early ’10s, with one Divas Title reign and three Women’s Championship reigns. Nicknamed the “Glamazon,” she was the Diva of Year at the 2008 Slammy Awards and had memorale feuds with Melina and LayCool among others. She participated in the first women’s “I Quit” match in WWE history against Melina and teamed with Natalya against LayCool in the first Divas’ tag team table match.

Phoenix retired in 2012 and married Edge in 2016. They have two daughters.