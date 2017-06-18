– PWInsider reports that WWE’s social media campaign over the past week has been leading to the reveal of WWE 2K18. The site reports that the announcement will come this week and, as reported on Friday, may be Seth Rollins’ big announcement on Monday before Raw on ESPN Sportscenter.

The campaign has been teased on WWE’s Twitter account by showing off several things from WWE’s history such as Andre the Giant’s WWE Hall of Fame statue. According to the site, the plan is to reveal that the items are in a “secured facility” of WWE archives and in the game’s trailer are destroyed when someone attacks the facility. Thet person is revealed to be Seth Rollins, which will lead into the announcement that pre-ordering the game will allow you to get Kurt Angle as a character. The storyline for the campaign is that Angle is seeking out the perpetrator.

The WWE games have traditionally been released in October over the last several years. No word on whether that will continue this year.