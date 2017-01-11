wrestling / News

Spoiler Pic of Return at Impact Tapings

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
new-impact-logo

– Cody Rhodes made his return at Wednesday night’s Impact tapings. You can see a pic of Rhodes in the ring with Brandi below from a fan in attendance.

The Rhodes came out to the ring at the tapings and Cody cut a promo, then called Moose out and attacked him because he was jealous that Moose had Brandi’s phone number. You can see the full spoilers here.

article topics :

Spoilers, TNA, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading