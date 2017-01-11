wrestling / News
Spoiler Pic of Return at Impact Tapings
– Cody Rhodes made his return at Wednesday night’s Impact tapings. You can see a pic of Rhodes in the ring with Brandi below from a fan in attendance.
The Rhodes came out to the ring at the tapings and Cody cut a promo, then called Moose out and attacked him because he was jealous that Moose had Brandi’s phone number. You can see the full spoilers here.
Scoop #32: Cody beats down Moose, then makes a Bullet Club hand gesture to Moose while he's on the ground before grabbing Brandi and leaving pic.twitter.com/mSxXs7PblF
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 12, 2017