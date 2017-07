– According to PWinsider, the word going around at Smackdown is that John Cena will team with AJ Styles to take on Rusev and Kevin Owens tonight.

– The following matches are scheduled to be added to the Battleground PPV:

* A five-way elimination match between Charlotte, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Lana

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

* AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title