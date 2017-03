Thanks to 411 reader Joel Arkin for sending along the following results and pics from tonight’s Main Event tapings before Raw:

* Jinder Mahal defeated Curtis Axel

* Jack Gallagher & Gran Metalik defeated Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari

Jinder Mahal faces Curtis Axel at tonight's Raw taping. #wwe #raw #wrestling #rawbrooklyn A post shared by 411MANIA (@411mania) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT