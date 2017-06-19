– PWInsider has some new spoiler updates for tonight’s episode of Raw. According to the site, there were plans as of this afternoon to have Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns as the headline match. In addition, Enzo and Cass will face the returning Revival while there should be a MizTV segment dealing with the fact that Miz and Maryse have been at odds for the past few weeks.

Raw takes place from Evansville, Indiana tonight and airs live on USA Network.