wrestling / News
Spoilers For WWE Battleground
July 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Sportskeeda’s Billi Bhatti reports that the following results are set for tonight’s Battleground:
* Great Khali will be appearing on TV and interfering in the Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.
* AJ Styles will retain the US Championship against Kevin Owens
* John Cena will beat Rusev in their Flag match.
* Shinsuke Nakamura will defeat Baron Corbin.
* Natalya will win the Women’s Fatal Five-Way match.
* Sami Zayn will defeat Mike Kanellis