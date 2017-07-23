wrestling / News

Spoilers For WWE Battleground

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sportskeeda’s Billi Bhatti reports that the following results are set for tonight’s Battleground:

* Great Khali will be appearing on TV and interfering in the Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.
* AJ Styles will retain the US Championship against Kevin Owens
* John Cena will beat Rusev in their Flag match.
* Shinsuke Nakamura will defeat Baron Corbin.
* Natalya will win the Women’s Fatal Five-Way match.
* Sami Zayn will defeat Mike Kanellis

