– Sportskeeda’s Billi Bhatti reports that the following results are set for tonight’s Battleground:

* Great Khali will be appearing on TV and interfering in the Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.

* AJ Styles will retain the US Championship against Kevin Owens

* John Cena will beat Rusev in their Flag match.

* Shinsuke Nakamura will defeat Baron Corbin.

* Natalya will win the Women’s Fatal Five-Way match.

* Sami Zayn will defeat Mike Kanellis