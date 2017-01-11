Credit: WZ

Caleb Konley defeated Kongo Kong (match taped for TNA Xplosion)

* Jessie Godderz defeated Eddie Kingston

– DCC showed up in the ring, but Jessie outsmarted then and was on the ramp after the lights came back up

* Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards

– Lashley tried using the title as a weapon but Davey Richards took it away. Eddie nearly had the match won but Davey ended up pulling the ref out of the ring. Angelina Love was sitting next to Alexxis Neveah (independent wrestler and Eddie’s wife) and ended up attacking her while Lashley got the final pinfall. Angelina continued to attack Alexxis while Davey ran in and attacked Eddie.

The Hardys unveil a new and improved Vanguard 1, and say they will teleport all over the world and defeat every team and win every title no matter what promotion it is in. They tease going to the Honorable Ring to face The Bucks Of Youth, or going to MeekMahan’s company. The Hardys then touch Vanguard 1 and the lights go out, then they come back up and the Hardys and Vanguard 1 have teleported away. Jeremy Borash confirms Broken Matt texted him and said they were in Tijuana, Mexico. (*The Lucha Blog noted The Hardys are teaming with Rey Fenix next weekend in Tijuana to face Super Crazy, Psicosis and Juventud Guerrera)

* TNA Grand Championship:

Drew Galloway (c) defeated Mahabali Shera

– Galloway won via pinfall in the second round

Tyrus hosts his own ‘Fact of Life’ segment, and leads the Impact Zone in a ‘Eli has a mangina chant’. He says no one owns him, and he will see Drake in the ring next week.

* X Division Championship

Trevor Lee (c) defeated DJZ to retain

– Andrew Everett runs out to save DJZ from Lee after the bell

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are in the ring, and Cody talks about traveling the world, but now he’s back here. Cody mentions the Anthem owl logo and says they need to name it, then says the crowd is too sweet. Cody says he wants to thank Moose for helping Brandi out with The Decay, and asks him to come to the ring. He says Moose is like family now and calls him a Rhodes, then Moose says he will always have their backs. Cody ends up getting mad about Brandi having Moose’s phone number, then asks if they intended o sleep together. Cody calls Moose a slut, then Brandi asks if this is a joke, so Cody says sure, then kicks Moose in the balls. Cody ends up beating Moose down, then he makes a Bullet Club hand gesture and grabs Brandi’s arm to leave.

* Jessie Godderz defeated Bram

– Jessie ends up clearing the ring on his own after Bram and Kingston try to attack

Jade calls Rosemary out, but Rosemary says The Decay is finished with her. Jade says she’s not done with them, and challenges Rosemary to a Last Knockout Standing match, and Rosemary agrees.

* Tyrus defeated Eli Drake via disqualification

– Drake attacked the referee to avoid facing Tyrus. The crowd chanted ‘Mangina’ at Drake again. Drake ended up offering Tyrus a raise to not beat him up, but Tyrus says he won’t shake his hand on that, but will instead give him a hug.

Allie comes to the ring at Maria’s request, and invites everyone to attend the wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness.

Earlier in the night, it was announced Cody Rhodes versus Moose would take place tonight. Moose comes out and says he doesn’t care what club Cody is in, or who he is the grandson of, or who he left in the dust. Moose says none of it will matter because he will make Cody regret the day he messed with him. Cody blindsides Moose and they brawl at ringside, and security has a tough time keeping them separated. A bunch of wrestlers run out to separate them, and Moose dives outside that takes out a bunch of security, while Brandi watches on, visibly upset at what is happening.

* TNA X Division Championship

Trevor Lee (c) defeats Andrew Everett to retain