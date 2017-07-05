Credit: WZ

Mayor Buddy Dyer proclaims today “Impact Wrestling Day” in Orlando. Jeremy Borash brings Tony Marrero to the ring, then it’s announced that Dyer will commentate a match later in the show.

JB tells the crowd that Grado is trying to marry a US citizen to remain in the country due to his visa expiring, then asks Laurel Van Ness out on a date.

* Eli Drake, Chris Adonis & EC3 defeated Marufuji, Eddie Edwards & Moose

– EC3 pinned Moose to win. Mayor Buddy Dyer was on commentary for this match and posed for a photo op with Edwards, Moose and Marufuji after the match.

* Super X Cup

Taiji Ishimori defeated Davey Richards

Lashley says he is not impressed with guys asking for title shots, and if anyone gets in his way he will break them in half. Lashley says he wants his title match at Destination X and calls out Bruce Prichard to make it official. Bruce comes out and says he made a decision on this last week, and Lashley did deserve his rightful title shot. Matt Sydal comes out but Lashley ignores him initially, but then tries to spear him only to have Sydal knee him in the face and hit a Shooting Star Press.

* Knockouts Championship (Last Knockout Standing)

Sienna (c) defeated Rosemary to retain

* Octagoncito defeated Trevor Lee via countout

– Lee came out and said he scoured the globe and found the King Of Mexico. Lee ended up running through the crowd after Sonjay Dutt came out and tried to get his title back.

Grado comes out and time is apparently running out on his visa, and Jeremy Borash asks the crowd to convince Laurel Van Ness to marry him to stay. Grado calls Laurel to the ring and proposes to her, then Braxton Sutter comes out before taking Allie backstage and Kongo Kong runs out and scares Grado and Joseph Park away.

* Xplosion

El Hijo de Dos Caras defeated Mario Bokara

* Super X Cup

Dezmond Xavier defeated Drago

* Mumbai Cat defeated Trevor Lee

– Mumbai Cat unmasked and revealed himself to be Sonjay Dutt, who challenged Lee to a ladder match at Destination X on August 17th.

* Eddie Edwards vs Eli Drake ends in a no contest

– Kongo Kong destroyed Edwards backstage and the match never happened

* Grand Championship

EC3 defeated Moose (c) to win the title via split decision

– EC3 won round 1, Moose won round 2. Round 3 was scored as a tie by judges Scott D’Amore and Dutch Mantell, and Bruce Prichard broke the tie with a 10-8 decision in favor of EC3.

* Alberto El Patron defeated LAX in a guantlet match

– Alberto defeated Homicide, then Ortiz, and won by DQ over Santana when LAX attacked. Dos Caras and the Veterans Of War ran out for the save.

Alberto cut a promo after the show about how great the crowd was, and says he knows what they are thinking about his explicit promos, and his lawyer asks him what he thinking. His music plays but he says that won’t stop him from saying dumb things, but he thanks them all for coming out for the show.