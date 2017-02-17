– Deadline reports that Starz and Paramount TV are developing a new one-hour pro wrestling drama called Heels. The planned show would be set in the world of independent professional wrestling. The show is currently in active development and on the fast track at Starz. The show reportedly has not received a series order yet, but it could soon receive a straight-to-series order for a first season of eight episodes.

The show is being written by Michael Waldron and directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez. The story would follow two brothers and rivals, one who plays a “heel” in the ring, and the other is a good guy or “face.” Real conflicts in their lives would then play out in their scripted matches as they go to war over their late father’s wrestling promotion and compete for national attention in a small town in Georgia.

LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley are producing the project for Paramount Television.