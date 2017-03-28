TicketIQ has details on how tickets are selling for Wrestlemania and related events through the weekend from WWE.

– There are still a few hundred seats left for Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Ticketmaster, starting at $54. You may do better looking at secondary market options, with tickets selling below face value at around $20.

– NXT Takeover Orlando is sold out on Ticketmaster, with 2,000 tickets available on the resale market. Tickets start at $61 for Upper level with Ringside starting at $246.

– Wrestlemania 33 is over 99% sold out on Ticketmaster. There are less than fifty Platinum Ticket Packages available starting at $1,000. Over 4,500 tickets are available on the secondary market, starting at $110.

– The RAW after Wrestlemania is sold out with over 2,000 tickets on the secondary market, starting at $68.

– Smackdown Live has hundreds of tickets available through Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office, with 4,000 tickets on TicketIQ starting at $14.