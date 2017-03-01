According to WWE.com, Aspen Institute announced that Stephanie McMahon will be part of the 2017 Class of Henry Crown Fellows, which recognizes leaders under the age of 45 who can apply their skills to build a better society. McMahon will meet with the rest of the Fellows for four weeks over a two-year span in a structured retreat to discuss their leadership, values and vision for society. Each Fellow will also launch a new venture that will positively impact their communities, their country or the world.

