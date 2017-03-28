– Stephanie McMahon was a guest on the Cheap Heat show on ESPN promoting WrestleMania. During the interview, McMahon said that she wanted to turn John Cena heel at one point is glad that it didn’t happen.

“At one point in his career, I really wanted to see him turn heel,” she said. “I wanted it as a fan and I also thought it was the right thing to do, but it turns out I was wrong. And Vince and John…oh yeah, oh yeah, totally, I did. Yeah, but I’m glad that we didn’t go that way, and I think, now, it would be odd for John to turn heel.”

When asked if he would ever turn, she said, “I guess never say ‘never’ because anything can happen in WWE, but I don’t think I would really miss it. I think that we would miss him. I don’t know that we would miss the heel turn.”