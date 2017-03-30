– Stephanie McMahon appeared on ESPN’s S6 yesterday and confirmed that she will be part of Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 entrance “in some kind of costume.” She was asked about Ronda Rousey possibly appearing in WWE as well, saying, “I would love for Ronda Rousey — everybody always asks me that.”

When asked if there have been any talks between Rousey and WWE, she said, “Not recently. I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her, and it would be a match — no pun intended — made in Heaven so hopefully one day we have that opportunity.”

You can watch the clip from the interview below.