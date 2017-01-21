– As mentioned earlier, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in Washington, D.C. yesterday for President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Stephanie McMahon shared another photo on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband at the inauguration. Stephanie’s mother, Linda McMahon, was named Trump’s head of the Small Business Administration.

Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing is set for Tuesday, January 24. You can check out the photo of Triple H and Stephanie at the event below.