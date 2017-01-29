– Steve Austin appeared on ET’s Under The Influence for an interview. You can see the video and check out highlights below:

On the most embarrassing thing he’s has seen the The Rock do recently: “It was WrestleMania a couple of years ago. His segment lasted about 30 minutes. And you could feel the energy just draining out of 100,000 people. Now, The Rock is probably my most favorite opponent of all time. We had some epic feuds and epic battles, angles, and he’s a very dear friend. I got to call him out on that. Rock, you sucked all the energy out of that building. And he’s the most electrifying guy in sports entertainment and he’s the biggest movie star in the world right now, but that one time Rock, you didn’t know when to go home when you should have.”

On if he’s watched Hulk Hogan’s sex tape: “No. Man, I grew up as a Hulk Hogan fan, so I have a lot of respect for the guy. No, I didn’t watch the sex tape. It ain’t my kind of thing. Hey, watching him picking up Andre [the Giant] and slam him was good enough for me.”

On Donald Trump taking the Stunner: “Out of all the people that I gave the Stunner to, most of the were a bunch of, they call them sports entertainers these days, professional wrestlers. Vince McMahon would be a highly intelligent individual that I gave the Stunner to, but I don’t know that I’d want him as President. So gosh, I don’t want to speak disparagingly about the people that took the Stunner, but I guess I’d want Donald Trump. Well, I never thought we’d see Donald Trump as President, but here we are.”