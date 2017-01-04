– WrestleCon has officially announced that Sting will be appearing and signing at WrestleCon 2017. The convention announced today that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing and signing on Saturday, April 1st at the event. He had already been advertised for the March 30th kickoff event alongside Ric Flair for a Q&A session but had not been set for the actual convention before now.

Also announced for signings and pics are Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Terry Funk, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Wendi Richter, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Ted DiBiase, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine.

Other confirmed appearances include Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Michelle “McCool” Callaway in her first ever post-WWE signing appearance, Tommy Dreamer, Lisa Marie Varon, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ray “Doink the Clown” Apollo, Tiger Jackson aka Dink, Matt “Rosey” Anoia, Jon Heidenreich, Ken Shamrock, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Sandman, Melissa Santos, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Demolition, Ron Bass, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, Velvet Sky, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Ken Anderson, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Raquel, Tony Garea, Barry Hardy, Fenix, Rick Martel, AR Fox, Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, April Hunter, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace,Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, Amber O’Neal and Big Sean Studd.

You can find out more here.