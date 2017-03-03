– The Big Event sent out the following…

This will be our biggest yet. The show has lots of Wrestling Talent with big names such as Bret Hart, Sting, Amy Dumas AKA Lita and Christian Cage just to name a few. Plus a super rare appearance by James Harris AKA Kamala and Harley Race. Also see boxing Legend Iron Mike Tyson UFC and MMA Star Tito Ortiz and the very popular Dennis Rodman. Many other legends will also be there. This is an event you are sure to remember.

Check out the site and pre buy your tickets (http://www.bigeventny.com)

Here is the updated lineup: Sting, Mike Tyson, Kamala, Koko B Ware, Sid Vicious, The Headbangers, fka Boogeyman, Dave Heath aka Gangrel, Charles Wright aka Godfather/Papa Shango, Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn, Cody Rhodes, The Kingdom, Ron Bass, Demolition, Mike Cpl. Kirchner, Brooke Tessmacher, Gene Okerlund, Melina Perez, Nikki Adams, Aria Cadenza, Bret Hart, Dennis Rodman, Tito Ortiz, Christy Hemme, DDP, Young Bucks, Dalip Singh aka The Great Khali, Steve McMichael, Marc Mero, Itsuki Yamakazi, Velvet Sky, Marty Jannetty, Al Perez, Tatanka, fka Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Cage, Bull James, Melissa Santos, Hillbilly Jim, Jim Neidhart, Jimmy Hart, Rocky Johnson, Tony Atlas, Shelly Martinez, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Jerry Lynn, Thea Trinidad aka Rosita, Corey Graves, Christian Cage Harley Race, Ron Simmons, So Cal Val, Gangrel, Lisa Marie Varon fka Victoria, Bob Orton, Butch Reed, Amy “Lita” Dumas, Donovan Dijak, Shannon Moore, Maven Huffman, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Mike Orlando, Alberto El Patron, Duane “Gillberg” Gill.