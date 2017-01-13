WrestleCon has revealed details for their Launch Party on March 30 in Orlando at 4 PM. Jim Ross will join Sting and Ric Flair on stage for a “special, one of a kind Q&A Experience.” Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $33. You can find tickets and more information here.

The press release states: The last time Jim Ross joined Ric Flair on stage, history was made in controversial fashion, changing the course of professional wrestling forever. Now the two reunite, with one of the most popular stars of all time – The Stinger – joining them! This one of a kind Hall of Fame panel will be moderated by Lucha Underground’s Matt Striker, professional wrestler and unabashed pro wrestling nerd and historian. Although Striker will be moderating, fan interaction will drive the event. Have a question about the Clash of Champions in Greensboro? Dusty? Monday Nitro? Bill Watts? Today’s pro wrestling landscape? The Big Gold Belt? Nothing is off limits as these all-time greats – and you! – help usher in Wrestlecon’s biggest weekend, ever!