JIM ROSS! STING! RIC FLAIR! YOU!

Complete Details on the Wrestlecon 2017 Launch Party.

This March, Wrestlecon will take Orlando and on Thursday March 30th, our Launch Party will be grander than ever!

Wrestlecon is proud to announce that Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, the voice of professional wrestling will join all-time greats Sting and Ric Flair on stage, for the first time ever, together, celebrating professional wrestling’s biggest week of the year and taking part in a special, one of a kind Q&A Experience. Tickets for the Wrestlecon Launch Party, priced at only $33 (in advance) are on sale now at www.Wrestlecon.com.

The Launch Party will commence at 4 PM on Thursday March 30th!

The last time Jim Ross joined Ric Flair on stage, history was made in controversial fashion, changing the course of professional wrestling forever. Now the two reunite, with one of the most popular stars of all time – The Stinger – joining them! This one of a kind Hall of Fame panel will be moderated by Lucha Underground’s Matt Striker, professional wrestler and unabashed pro wrestling nerd and historian.

Although Striker will be moderating, fan interaction will drive the event. Have a question about the Clash of Champions in Greensboro? Dusty? Monday Nitro? Bill Watts? Today’s pro wrestling landscape? The Big Gold Belt? Nothing is off limits as these all-time greats – and you! – help usher in Wrestlecon’s biggest weekend, ever!

Check the Wrestlecon website for the latest information on Flair, Sting, Jim Ross and all of our guests and events at Wrestlecon 2017!