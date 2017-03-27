wrestling / News
Stipulation Added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania
March 27, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a change to the WrestleMania 33 Raw Women’s Championship Match. As you can see in the below Tweet, Mike Rome announced that the Fatal Four-Way between Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley will now be an Elimination Match.
Rome also announced that the four will be in a tag team match on tonight’s Raw, with Jax and Flair teaming against Banks and Bayley.
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has BREAKING NEWS about the #RAW #WomensChampionship #Fatal4Way match at @WrestleMania w/ implications for TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/p5bqIYnGPC
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2017