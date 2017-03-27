– WWE has announced a change to the WrestleMania 33 Raw Women’s Championship Match. As you can see in the below Tweet, Mike Rome announced that the Fatal Four-Way between Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley will now be an Elimination Match.

Rome also announced that the four will be in a tag team match on tonight’s Raw, with Jax and Flair teaming against Banks and Bayley.